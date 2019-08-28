|
MICHAEL HEISLER Michael Dean Heisler, 70, of Queen Creek, AZ passed away peacefully August 8, 2019. He was born August 21, 1948 in Hillsboro, OR and grew up in Forest Grove, OR. After graduating from Forest Grove High School, he attended college at Portland State, then served four years in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Architecture. Mike moved to Las Vegas, was an architect at several architecture firms and the MGM Grand, and retired to Queen Creek to be near family. He was a member of national and local AIA organizations in Las Vegas. During his 30 years in Las Vegas he worked on many projects, including McCarran 2000, the Downtown Transportation Center, the UNLV Health Sciences building, and Virgin Valley High School. He loved college sports, particularly Oregon, Nevada, and Arizona teams. Mike loved landscaping and created beautiful planters, even in the rather sterile Las Vegas soil. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Audrey and Dean Heisler; and younger brother, Steven. He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Linda Skroback-Heisler, of Arizona; son, James of Oregon; step-daughter, Debby Duke (Jim) of Arizona; two grandchildren, Delaney and Jason; and his brother, Dan (Carol) of New Mexico. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tue., Sept. 3, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005.