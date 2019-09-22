|
MICHAEL J DEMILLE Michael J. DeMille loving father, long-time resident of Henderson and former Chiropractor passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on Friday, September 13, 2019. He is survived by his six children, Crista Potter, Kimberly Jones, Justin DeMille, LeAnn Vivier, Hailey Sittenauer and Brennan DeMille. A funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Fri., Sept. 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 400 S. Water Street, Henderson, NV. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com