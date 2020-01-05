Home

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Michael Joyce


1931 - 2019
Michael Joyce Obituary
Michael Joyce passed quietly, November 30, 2019, at the age of 88. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, May 31, 1931, to John and Catherine Joyce, he was the middle of 7 children and, following grade school, attended the seminary for 7 years before leaving due to illness. Following his recovery, he joined the church choir where he met his future wife, Kathleen McCall. After deciding to get married they both emigrated to the United States, first Michael, then Kathleen, landing in Southern California. They wed in 1957 with their 60 years of marriage producing 9 children and 21 grandchildren. Having lived in Henderson for the last 25 years, Michael is survived by his children, 20 grandchildren and his sister, Margaret Joyce. Services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:00 am, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2300 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, 89052,
