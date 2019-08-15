Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
MICHAEL KIVATISKY
MICHAEL KIVATISKY


1936 - 2019
MICHAEL KIVATISKY Obituary
MICHAEL KIVATISKY Michael (Micky) Kivatisky, 83 Of Las Vegas, passed away August 11, 2019. He was a retired engineer with Central telephone of Nevada. He was born March 27, 1936 in Manhattan, NY to Mike and Tecka Kivatisky. Michael was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Millie of 60 Years; and son, John Klvatisky (Lori) of Las Vegas. He Is survived by two daughters, Kim Kohm (Jerry) and Dina Colquitt, all of Las Vegas; son, Michael Paul Kivatisky of Las Vegas; two granddaughters, Adrianna Marie Herrada (Luis) of Las Vegas, and Brittney Peets (Dereck) of Las Vegas; two grandsons, Jon Colquitt of Columbus, GA, and Ryne Colquitt of Las Vegas; and six great-grandchildren, Jaynie Madison Peets, Ellie Amelia Peets, Sullivan Jerome Peets, Jonas Alexander Sanchez and Noah Aaron Sanchez and Luis Jacob Sanchez. Mickey "Dad" was an avid sports fan and loved the New York Yankees. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. Services will be private. "DAD, rest in peace, you will remain in our hearts forever.
