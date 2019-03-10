Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
Services
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:15 PM
Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Boulder City, NV
View Map
MICHAEL MATTERN


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MICHAEL MATTERN Michael R. Mattern, of North Las Vegas, Passed away March 3, 2019, in North Las Vegas. Michael was born December 7, 1932, in Rochester, NY, to William and Josephine Mattern. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1950, where he served during the Korean Conflict. In 1963, he moved his family to Reno, and in 1969 he relocated to Las Vegas. Michael was a food and beverage specialist. He owned and operated bars and restaurants, both Reno and Las Vegas. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and his son, Michael W. Mattern. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; and daughters, Vicki (David) Mumford and Kim Mattern. He also leaves behind six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; aunts; and cousins. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Mon., March 11, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119. Services will be at 1:20 p.m. Tue., March 19, at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005.
