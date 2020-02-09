|
Passed away peacefully January 24, 2020, in Las Vegas NV at the age of 86. Mike honorably served his country with the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army, stationed in Germany. Loving father of Debra (Martin) DeGrand and Michelle (the late Bryan) Hazelton. Beloved grandfather of Mark (Maria Cardosa) Spaltholz, Jr and great-grandfather of Davin. Preceded in death by Audrey Monreal; his parents, Silvano and Maria de la Luz Monreal; grandmother, Irene Velasquez; sisters, Juanita Medina and Maria Elena Perlberg; brothers, Frank, Paul, Abel, Nicolas and Ricardo Monreal. Survived and loved by his brothers, Silvano "Sal" Monreal and Joseph (Karen) Monreal; sisters, Maria Cameron, Isabel "PeeWee" Monreal and Guadalupe Monreal. Further survived by cherished best friends, Ken Bressers, Sr and Ken Bressers, Jr; loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorials to Stars & Stripes Honor Flight (PO Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052) or the US Military .
"The Vegas lights are dimmer without you." Private Services were held with inurnment at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee, WI.