1/1
MICHAEL NOVAK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAEL C. NOVAK Michael C. Novak, 67, passed away October 13, 2020 at his home in Las Vegas. He was born Sept. 1, 1953 in North Platte, Neb., to Charles and Marie Novak, and grew up in Colorado. Michael was a 24-year resident of Las Vegas. He retired from Clark County Department of Aviation at McCarran International Airport in 2019. He is survived by wife Jill; son, Matthew (Ada) of Las Vegas; mother, Marie of Colorado; sister, Cheri (Jim) Gies of Colorado; and family and friends. A service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at The Four Seasons Church, 2980 S. Durango #103, Las Vegas, NV 89117. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Nathan Adelson Hospice or The Four Seasons Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved