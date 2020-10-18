MICHAEL C. NOVAK Michael C. Novak, 67, passed away October 13, 2020 at his home in Las Vegas. He was born Sept. 1, 1953 in North Platte, Neb., to Charles and Marie Novak, and grew up in Colorado. Michael was a 24-year resident of Las Vegas. He retired from Clark County Department of Aviation at McCarran International Airport in 2019. He is survived by wife Jill; son, Matthew (Ada) of Las Vegas; mother, Marie of Colorado; sister, Cheri (Jim) Gies of Colorado; and family and friends. A service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at The Four Seasons Church, 2980 S. Durango #103, Las Vegas, NV 89117. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Nathan Adelson Hospice or The Four Seasons Church.