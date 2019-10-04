|
MICHAEL PLESZKOCH SR. Michael Andrew Pleszkoch passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 16, 2019. He was born on August 7, 1939 and grew up in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania with his brother Joseph and his two sisters Victoria and Valeria. Michael received a Bachelors Degree at Penn State University and served in the armed forces for over 20 years retiring from the Navy in 1981. He was married to Kathleen Sullivan and is survived by three children; Michelle Murillo, Christina Ehret, and Michael A. Pleszkoch Jr. He enjoyed spending time with his 5 grandchildren Ashley, Trevor, Brandon, Ronan and Sasha and his great granddaughter Aurora. He was a great man who was admired for his intelligence and easy smile.