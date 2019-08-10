|
MICHAEL RAFTERY Michael Thomas Raftery passed away peacefully in his home August 7, 2019. Michael was born March 4, 1956 in Port Hueneme, CA and lived in various locations before settling with his family in Las Vegas in 1964. Michael was a faithful man with a kind and gentle soul. His love for his family, friends and anyone he interacted with was apparent and truly anchored his life. Michael's authenticity and easy-going nature emanated to all those around him. Michael always loved competing in all types of sports and forged many friendships both on and off Las Vegas courts and athletic fields. He graduated from Bishop Gorman High School in 1974, where he met the love of his life, Donna Khoury. After a short stint at the University of Nevada Reno, he began a fulfilling career in the gaming industry for approximately 32 years, where he worked as a Dice Dealer at Caesar's Palace, The Red Rock and The Wynn. He took a brief hiatus from gaming and completed his degree in Construction Management, then worked building custom homes with Raftery Homes and commercial buildings with Bentar Deveopment. His attention to detail in his jobs and in his personal life was unlike any other. Michael was a proud husband, father, and grandfather.He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Raftery; his brother, Billy Raftery; his sister, Maureen (Raftery) DiFederico; brother-in-law, Tom Helfrich; and his nephew, Kyle Anderson. He is survived by his loving wife of more than 40 years, Donna Raftery; his children, Michael Kory Raftery and his wife Lauren and Karli and her husband Kyle Daseler; Grandchildren, Mickey Raftery, Jackson Daseler, Reecie Raftery, Teddy Raftery, Carter Daseler, Jack Robinson Raftery, Grant Daseler, and Baker Raftery. Michael is also survived by numerous family members, including his father, Jack Raftery Sr., three brothers, Jack (Kay) Raftery, Jimmy (Linda) Raftery, Keenan Raftery and brother-in-law, Tio DiFederico; three sisters, Patricia (Raftery) Helfrich, Cathy (Raftery) McCullough (Kevin), and Mary (Raftery) Anderson; as well as his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. There will be a gathering for family and friends at 5 p.m. with a Rosary Service to start at 6 p.m. Thu., Aug. 15, at Bishop Gorman High School Alumni Memorial Chapel, 5959 S. Hualapai Way. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Fri., Aug. 16, at St. Viator Catholic Church, 4246 South Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV, 89119. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Billy Raftery or Maureen DiFederico Memorial Scholarship Fund at Bishop Gorman High School.