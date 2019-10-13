|
|
MICHAEL REED MCWHIRTER CDR Michael Reed McWhirter, United States Navy, Retired. CDR McWhirter after living in exceptionally adventurous life, he went to his justly deserved heavenly reward on September 29, 2019. He was a true son of Texas, born in Lufkin Texas on November 11, 1941 to Richard and Aretta McWhirter. He graduated from the University of Houston on an Athletic Scholarship. He later attended the Naval War College. His long an exemplary military career included deployments on the Destroyer Vance, Five Campaigns in Vietnam, and a lengthy assignment at the Defense Nuclear Agency in Washington, DC. His military awards included, the Defense Superior Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Defense Meritorious Unit Award, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Naval Achievement Medal with "V", National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal-Five Campaigns, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. After his retirement from military service he worked as an independent consultant. Later, he was employed by EG&G Incorporated, ultimately retiring from the Bechtel Corporation. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years Janice McWhirter, his cousin Justin Andersen of Lindell, TX, his 4 cats and his many friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on the 16th October, at Grace in the Desert Episcopal Church, 2004 Spring Gate Ln., in Summerlin. Interment will be private at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, SAWA President, 2900 Palomino Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89107. Services will be held 11 AM on the 16th October, at Grace in the Desert Episcopal Church, in Summerlin, 2004 Spring Gate Ln.,LAS VEGAS, 89134. No Visitation.