MICHAEL SOSKIN
MICHAEL "MIKE" SOSKIN

MICHAEL "MIKE" SOSKIN

MICHAEL "MIKE" SOSKIN Obituary
MICHAEL "MIKE" SOSKIN 1936-2019 On November 15th the world lost a good man. Mike Soskin has passed away. Born in Cleveland, Mike moved to Las Vegas, at 21 entered the gaming business. Mike was a consummate professional with divided passions. He was a Nevada State Trophy fisherman and he was a family man who retired in a fisherman's paradise on Whidbey Island. Mike was a storyteller par excellence who at 83 became an author. His dry wit and bawdy humor produced a fascinating, laugh out loud memoir "Vegas Vignettes."As both a colleague and dear friend, Mike seemed to be what Diogenes had such a hard time finding, an honest man, a handshake guy you could trust with your case dollar. Moreover Mike was, bottom line, a good man you could not just trust, but love. His family and friends will miss him dearly. His days were long, his memory will be cherished longer.
