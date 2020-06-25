Michael E. Spinetti passed away peacefully at his home on May 21, 2020 due to complications from cancer.



Born on Aug. 22, 1949, Mike graduated from Jackson High School in 1967. A lifelong, Republican, Mike was elected to serve on the Jackson CA City Council in 1972. At the time, he was only 23 years old. From 1979 until 1986, Mike served as the Mayor of Jackson, providing years of public service. He also represented the area as a delegate to the Republican National Convention.



An assiduous businessmen, Mike made a lasting mark on the Main Street of Jackson. As a young man Mike founded Spinetti's Bike Shop. And for over 46 years, Mike worked with his business partner Stanley Lukowicz to expand Mother Lode Real Investor's property holdings across the region.



In his later years, Mike and his wife Anne moved to Las Vegas, where he founded Spinetti's Gaming Supplies with his close friend Mikko Melander. He became a well-known poker chip collector, holding what the newspaper called the 'largest chip collection in Las Vegas'. Mike was always on the lookout for a rare piece to add to his collection. He was regarded as an expert in the field and volunteered as an Advisory Board member for the Mob Museum in Las Vegas.



Although Mike faced medical complications throughout his life, Mike's friends will recall his good humor and positive attitude. He had an aptitude for numbers, veracious appetite for information, and an untiring intellect. Mike enjoyed travel, his rescued German Shepherds and poker, which he liked teaching to others. Each year, he visited Outdoor Resorts Indio in Palm Desert, attended the County Fair in Plymouth, and stayed at Plasse's Resort at Silver Lake. At each location, Mike had a wide circle of friends.



Mike is survived by his wife Anne Spinetti, his daughter Annette Spinetti and son-in-law Cal Duncan of Las Vegas NV.



Remembrances can be made in Michael's memory to: Vegas Shepherd Rescue Animal Shelter 702-706-7437 Services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, 12:00pm, at Cornerstone Church, 5825 Eldora Ave, Las Vegas, Nevada 89146, Head Count Limited; Contact Family.



