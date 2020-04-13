|
My friend, my partner, the love of my life. Anyone who knew him also loved Michael. As a hairdresser, all women admired his talent. As an interpreter for the deaf, every student enjoyed his quiet sense of humor. He went out of his way to make them understand the most difficult situations. As a teenager, Michael danced on American Bandstand with Dick Clark. Michael was the kindest person I have ever known. People knew Michael as ""The Gadget Man."" If it was invented, Michael had it. Every computer, the newest telephone and all of Alexas, Google and Echo. Most people did not know Michael was also a pilot. Michael owned his own plane. The day he got his license, he flew to Philadelphia. Michael was also a movie person. He saw every movie that came out. Not being a movie person myself, he had his movie friends: Evon, Marcia, Patty and Howard. His interpreter friend, Elaine, was very important to him. Michael had twin boys, Thomas and Anthony, that Michael's life revolved around. Michael's ex wife, Carol, remained a part of Michael's life throughout the many years. Michael loved to go on trips, so we went on seven cruises on the Mediterranean, and many trips to Chicago. I am saying if the person you love wants to do something or go someplace, do not put it off – go, they may not be able to do so later. A love so deep in my soul, I feel my heart may break. Michael, I really, really, really love you.