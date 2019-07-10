Home

Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas
2127 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 464-8560
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas
2127 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
MICHAEL TERRELL


1951 - 2019
MICHAEL TERRELL Obituary
MICHAEL KENT TERRELL It is with great sadness we announce Michael Kent Terrell passed away, June 20, 2019. Michael was born November 27, 1951 in Monte Vista, Colo. to Esther and Les Terrell. Michael lived in Las Vegas for 56 years and graduated from Clark High School in 1969. Michael was a glazier by trade and was very proud of his custom mirror work. He was preceded in death by mother, Esther Varnado; father, Les; brother, Larry; and sister, Linda. He is survived by his sister, Pattie (Joe) Mercadante; his niece, Jennifer (Aaron) Larotonda; and his dog, Shorty. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Affordable Cremation and Burial Service, 2127 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89102.
