MICHAEL YASLIK Feb. 6, 1950 Nov. 21, 2019 Michael Yaslik passed away Nov. 21, 2019, under Pebble Creek Hospice care at St. Jeremiah Care Home managed by Marieta Emelo. He was born to Michael and Jean (Hess) Yaslik in Youngstown, OH. He was a boilermaker with U.S. Steel. He pulled Fiber-Optic Cable in Atlanta, GA; Asheville, NC and Boston. After moving to St. Petersburg, FL, he and his then wife, Margaret Davey-Yaslik, managed apartments and condos, worked at a KOA Campground, then both retired from Bay Pines VA Medical Center. Michael had been a resident of Las Vegas since 2008. He is survived by his sisters, Paula West and Sue Hickman; brother, Mark Yaslik; his sons, by his first marriage to Susan Capittie, Timothy Yaslik and Jason Yaslik (Michelle); eight grandchildren; one great-grand-child; three nephews; and two nieces. There will be no services. Donations can be made in his name to the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. "Their works do follow them."