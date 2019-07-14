Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
MICHAEL ZARVIAN
MICHAEL ZARVIAN


1937 - 2019
MICHAEL ZARVIAN Obituary
MICHAEL ZARVIAN Michael Zarvian, born October 28, 1937, in Chicago, passed away July 7, 2019. He served his country for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force and was retired. He lived in Las Vegas for 52 years. During that time he developed and owned Mighty Mart convenience stores and Heritage Coin gaming. He is survived by his wife, Lauretta Zarvian; his children, Mike Jr. Carlson, Brad "Tony" Zarvian and Kit Zarvian; and Grandchildren, Stella Carlson, Tara Zarvian, Amy Carlson, Mira Carlson, Nitram Gutierrez, Zachary Zarvian and Zoe Zarvian. Gone before him his son Mark Zarvian; and Grandson, Trevor Zarvian. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Fri., July 19, with services following at noon, both at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.
Remember
