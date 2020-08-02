MICHEL LE CHEVALLIER Michel Le Chevallier passed away peacefully July 18, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada, just a few weeks before his 93rd birthday. Michel was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maria "Mary" Le Chevallier Marrero who also recently passed away. They are now together in eternity. Michel's life reads like an adventure book: He was born in Bagnolet, a suburb of Paris, France in 1927. As a youth, he survived the German occupation of France in 1940 by fleeing with his family to the South of France. After WWII, he went on to serve in Indochina (Vietnam) in 1948 as part of the medical corps unit. In 1950, Michel's career began in France in the travel industry working for the French Line, a company of ocean liners such as the SS France and the SS Antilles on which and other liners he travelled the world while managing passenger services. As the popularity of Caribbean cruising was gaining in the 1950's, he moved to Martinique and later in 1955 to Venezuela, where he met and married the love of his life, Mary Le Chevallier. The two of them became and remained inseparable. Michel and Mary had three children. The family lived in Caracas, Paris, San Juan and Los Angeles. After leaving the French Line in 1967, Michel continued his career and went to work for many years managing passenger services and as a Station Manager for Air France in San Juan, Puerto Rico and then in Los Angeles, CA, something that he was immensely proud of. In 1993, Michel and Mary retired in Las Vegas where they continued for the next 27 years to enjoy their passion for life and for travelling the world visiting family and friends. Michel is survived by his brother Marc, and his wife Odette; daughter Monique, sons Joseph, and his wife Jeannette, and Georges, and his wife Carrie; grandchildren Michael, Vanessa, Adrian, Lola, Diego, Kai, Imani and Olivia. Thank you for the unconditional and abundance of love "papi," "abuelo," "grand-père" You will be deeply missed by many Note: due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, any meeting to celebrate Michel's life has been postponed until further notice.