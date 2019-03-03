MICHELLE LOPEZ Michelle Lopez, 49, loved mother, family member and friend passed away Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018 in Riverside, CA. A wonderful soul, she wanted nothing more than to bring love and cheer to those she knew whether it be through her positivity or her love to create beauty. Michelle will forever and always be remembered by her son, Dominic Bloschichak and granddaughter, Penelope, including another grandchild on the way; grandmother, Rosario Lopez; cousin, Maria Chadwick and her mom, Flora Libao; Michelle's mother, Conchita Stull; Aunt, Elizabeth Santos; Uncle, Robert Lopez; and the rest of her big, loving family and all of her dear friends. Her spirit, her laugh and her love for all those around her will live in our hearts forever. Rosary and Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Sat., March 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4490 S Mountain Vista St., Las Vegas, NV 89121. Read More Listen to Obituary