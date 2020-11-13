Michelle Marie DiCesare Weissman, known to all as Shelli, 56, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Sunday, October 25th, 2020. Shelli was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on June, 25th, 1964 to loving parents Toby and Delores DiCesare. Shelli grew up in Las Vegas with her sisters, Karen Reda and Sheryl Koenig, and her brothers, Toby DeCesare, Anthony DiCesare and Michael DiCesare. Shelli graduated from Las Vegas High School. From there, she began her career in the hotel industry at the front desk. Through her hard work, dedication and gifted personal touch with people, Shelli eventually rose to hotel manager and ultimately became the hotel director at the Cannery in Las Vegas. Shelli married her husband, Lonny, on June 24th, 2006. Shelli is predeceased by her Mother, Delores. She is survived by her husband, Lonny, her father, Toby (Kerry DiCesare), her Mother-in-Law, Brenda Aguilar, her sisters Karen and Sheryl, and her brothers Toby, Anthony and Michael. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews, including as Godmother to Heather Hicks, A.J. DiCesare and Nicholas Ervolina.Shelli was a beautiful and loving ray of sunshine completely loved by everyone in her life. One of Shelli's defining qualities was that she was always looking out for, taking care of, and spreading joy to her loved ones and friends.Due to COVID restrictions, services for Shelli at St. Joseph Husband of Mary have capacity limitations and require a guest list. If you would like to attend the services, please send an email to kootsd@mac.com to receive an invitation for the church guest list.Services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, 10:00 am, at St. Joseph Husband of Mary, 7260 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV, 89117,