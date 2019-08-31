|
|
Michelle Platt, 57, of Henderson passed away August 19, 2019. She was born July 13, 1962 in Phoenix, AZ. The daughter of Nancy and Larry Hamilton. She was a loving and compassionate nurse who enjoyed camping, crafting and spending time with her family, especially her daughter Brittany and grandson Easton. She was a feisty loving big sister, mother, aunt and friend to all. Michelle is preceded in death by her sisters Sheryl Lee, and Lisa Cummings; father Larry Hamilton. Michelle is survived by her daughter Brittany Platt (Tommy), grandson Easton, mother Nancy Kukal (Gerry), siblings Shanna McManus (Seann), Sherri Howell (Roger), James Howell (Valerie) and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all. Services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, 3:00, at Davis funeral home ,