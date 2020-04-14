|
|
MICHELLE REYES Michelle Antoinette Reyes, 49, known lovingly by her scores of friends as "Mich," died on April 6, 2020, after a short illness and is now at peace and resting in the arms of God. Michelle is survived by her beloved parents (lovingly called her P's), Jimmy and Frannie Reyes. They were her closest friends and confidants. Michelle was the cherished aunt of Anthony and Dominic Torres, whom she helped raise; they made her endlessly proud. She is also survived by her dear niece Jonelle Torres and great-nephew Noah, as well as her sister Lydia Torres. Michelle will be forever missed by her many aunts, uncles and cousins, especially her "prima" cousin, Tina Aguina, with whom she shared many cherished memories. Michelle was born in Chicago on July 24, 1970. She grew up in the south suburb of Bolingbrook and, after graduating from Romeoville High School, she attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, where she graduated with a degree in special education in 1993. Her friends from MacMurray will always remember Mich for her infectious laugh, her love of music and pop culture, and her ability to remember her friends' birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions long before people had phones to send them reminders. She was greeted everywhere she went by a rousing chorus of "Mich!" from those who knew her. And on MacMurray's small campus, everyone knew Mich. There was never a more loyal friend than she. In 1997, Michelle and her parents moved to Las Vegas where they enjoyed the warm weather, penny slots and casino buffets. Michelle taught at several area public schools and had an unparalleled passion for her students, many of whom had autism, learning difficulties and challenging behaviors. In 2016 she earned an M.A. in Autism from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She will be remembered by her colleagues for her positive approach to teaching the children who were most difficult to reach. Her firm-but-fair attitude and sense of humor in even the most trying of circumstances set her apart from many others in her profession. In a different time, Michelle would have died surrounded by her parents, who are broken-hearted that they could not be with her when she passed. May scores of angels carry her to eternal peace and may perpetual light shine upon her. In lieu of flowers, Jimmy and Frannie ask that you consider honoring Michelle's legacy of love for her students with donations to the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation of Las Vegas (grantagiftfoundation.org) or the Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada (dsosn.org).