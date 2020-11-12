MICHELLE WEISSMAN Michelle Marie Weissman, known to all as Shelli, 56, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Shelli was born in Las Vegas, June 25th, 1964, to loving parents Toby and Delores DiCesare. Shelli grew up in Las Vegas with her sisters, Karen Reda, and Sheryl Koening; and her brothers, Toby DeCesare, Anthony DiCesare and Michael DiCesare. Shelli graduated from Las Vegas High School. From there, she began her career in the hotel industry at the front desk. Through her hard work, dedication and gifted personal touch with people, Shelli eventually rose to hotel manager and ultimately became the hotel director at the Cannery in Las Vegas. Shelli married Lonny, June 24, 2006. They spent their time traveling, shopping, dining out, and enjoying each other's company. Shelli also enjoyed going to the gym, bicycling, and spending time with family. Shelli was completely loved by everyone in her life. Shelli was predeceased by her mother, Delores. She is survived by her husband, Lonny; her father, Toby (Kerry DiCesare); her mother-in-law, Brenda Aguilar; her Sisters, Karen, and Sheryl; and her brothers Toby, Anthony, and Michael. She is also survived by her many, many nieces and nephews, including as Godmother to Heather Hicks, A.J. DiCesare and Nicholas Ervolina. For those who knew her, Shelli was a beacon of light. She was the most caring, loving, and giving person. One of Shelli's defining qualities was that she was always looking out for, taking care of, and spreading joy to her loved ones and friends. Services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 7260 W Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89117. COVID restrictions require a guest list and limited capacity for the services. If you would like to attend the services, please contact Lonny Weissman by sending an email to the address below to receive an invitation for the church guest list: redsoxfan66@gmail.com