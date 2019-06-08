Home

Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
Michiko Brace Obituary
Surrounded by her family, Michiko Brace, née Miyashiro, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 1, 2019, after her third courageous battle with cancer.

Born and raised on Kauai, Hawaii, Michiko was the daughter of the late Teiji and Yoshiko (Nakamura) Miyashiro. Michiko is survived by her husband of 57 years, George Brace; son Barry (Heidi) Brace of Montevideo, MN, and daughter Tisha (Ronald) Forfia of Ponte Vedra, FL; brother Sueo Miyashiro; sisters Sakiko Miyashiro and Marion (Wesley) Harris, all from Kauai; her devoted grandchildren and extended family. Michiko was a 12-year resident of Las Vegas, NV. Her kind demeanor will be missed by the many lives that she touched. The family will hold a private remembrance ceremony at a later date. Ponte Vedra Valley Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements
