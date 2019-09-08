|
|
MIKE MCINTYRE Terry Michael McIntyre, 76, died at his home in Henderson Wednesday, September 4. Michael was born February 9, 1943 in Severance, KS to Dean and Julia McIntyre. He flew "On Eagles Wings" to be with our Father in Heaven after a brief illness. Michael was raised in Fresno, CA after his parents moved from Severance. He joined the U. S. Navy and served on a battleship cruiser stationed in Hawaii. After being discharged from the Navy, he received culinary training from Brown Derby Chefs and came to Las Vegas in 1972. Michael worked as an executive chef, sous chef and garde-manger at several hotels along the strip including Circus Circus, Maxim, Union Plaza (Center Stage) where he met his wife Shelle Adams who played piano at "Center Stage." Michael retired from Excalibur in 2002. Michael and Shelle were married for 34 years. Michael loved sports especially football, basketball and baseball. He was proud to mention that his brother-in-law Tom Seaver, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, is married to his sister Nancy. He is survived by his wife, Shelle; son, Mikey McIntyre; daughter, Julia Quiroz; sister, Nancy Seaver; brother, Bill McIntyre; three grandsons, Isaac, Ivan and Ian; seven great-grand-children; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tue., Sep. 10, at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern, Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wed., Sept. 11, at New Song Lutheran Church, 1291 Cornet St., Henderson, NV 89052. Memorials if desired can be sent to the New Song Lutheran Church.