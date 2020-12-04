Mike Roberts (02/14/1947 -11/26/2020), born to Walt & Thelma in Marshall MI and a Las Vegas resident of 46 years, died at home from an over 5-year battle with metastatic renal cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Kate and many wonderful aunts and uncles. Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patti, his daughter Jennifer (Karl), son Blake, Aunt Shirley, numerous relatives & many lifetime friends. Mike was a masonry contractor for 40 years. He was that rare person whose loss is not only felt by his immediate friends and family, but also those who knew him short periods of time. He lived life fiercely, never minced words and loved people hard. If he liked you, you knew it. If he didn't, you knew that too. That is rare piece of honesty in today's world. Mike was a giant in many ways and was seen as a pillar of strength and mentor by many. He was known for his quick wit and willingness to help people. He coached little league, volunteered as a high school football coach for 20 years, mentored youth and ensured several attended college with the understanding they finish. Mike would donate & deliver food, gifts, clothes & decorated Christmas trees for those in need. He was the GREATEST Dad and made sure his kids knew they were loved, always. He enjoyed fishing, boating, cabin life, & especially time with his family & friends. Special thanks to the many healthcare providers who cared for Mike including: Dr. Ram, Dr. Osman, Dr. Ricciardi, Dr. Jeong and Saint Rose Hospital. These professionals, and their staff, were instrumental in Mike's care. While Mike wished for no services his family hopes, once COVID allows, people will gather to share their stories of him as he lived a life worthy of storytelling. Donations can be made to Opportunity Village where Mike's son, Blake, is a client.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store