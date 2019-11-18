|
|
MILDRED CEHELSKI SILVERSTEIN Mildred "Millie" Cehelski Silverstein was born July 12, 1933 in Butler, PA to John and Mary Cehelski. The family relocated to Tuscon, AZ in 1945. Millie attended St. Joseph's Academy and Amphitheater High School. After graduating high school, she went to work for Bank of Douglas in Tucson as a trainer in business machines such as IBM, NCR and Burroughs. Mildred met and married "Erv" a career Navy man, in 1952 (67 years.) As they traveled back and forth across the country, she was employed at San Diego Trust and Asbury Park National Trust in New Jersey. She then left the work force to raise a family. Moving to Las Vegas in 1976, she decided to return to the work force as the children had grown up. Millie went to work as a change person for Corral Coin, Marlo Cropper. As the company changed hands several times, she remained for 38 years (wow.) Millie is survived by her husband, "Erv"; four sons, John and Doug in Florida, and Rick and Bill in Las Vegas and Henderson; three grandchildren, Paul, Christopher and Maryln; and one great-grandchild, Olivia. As requested by Millie there will be no ceremony or services. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Thu., Nov 21, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005. 2