MILDRED DOMINGUEZ
1933 - 2020
MILDRED DOMINGUEZ Mildred Mary Camp "Millie" Dominguez, 87, was born August 4, 1933 in New Orleans, LA and peacefully came to eternal rest November 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV with her family by her side. A resident of Las Vegas for 63 years, she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Las Vegas Catholic Church until 1963, and then of St. Francis de Sales parish since 1964. Throughout her life she believed in the Holy Trinity, God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit and she loved & valued her entire family. Mildred was employed by Clark County for 27 years first in the Recorder's Office and then retiring after 20 years in the Treasurer's Office in 2000. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ernest and Ruth Camp, brother: Ernest Camp, sisters: Ernestine Cressy (James), Ruth Schaub (Edward) and husband: F.J. "Guy" Dominguez. She is survived by her son: Kenneth Sullivan, daughters: Kathleen Fletcher and Alana Witter (Bill), five grandchildren & six great grandchildren: Karey Pascoe; Damian, Kasey, Kristin, Brian Witter (Rachel); Alice, Anthony Scialabba (Bonnie); Jonah, Oliver, Ashley Witter and Nyssa Sullivan. Mildred is also survived by five nieces, five nephews and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. A rosary will be held on November 30, 2020 at 2pm, Palm Mortuary Downtown, 1325 N. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101. A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass will be held December 1, 2020 at 11am, St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, 1111 Michael Way, Las Vegas, NV 89108. Graveside service at 1pm, Palm Mortuary Downtown.




Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Rosary
02:00 PM
Palm Downtown Cemetery
DEC
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church
DEC
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Palm Downtown Cemetery
