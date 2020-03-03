|
|
Mildred "Midge" Filling (Littley), of Somers Point, NJ passed away on February 23, 2020. Born in Philadelphia on June 26, 1930. She is preceded in death by her sons, Henry Ill & Robert Gabriel; her parents, John & Helen Littley; and her siblings Jack & Helen Littley. Midge is survived by daughter, Sue Milner (John); her daughter-in-law, Nancy Gabriel; her brother David Littley (Lois); her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild; her nieces and nephews; and Rose and Jaime. She attended Hammonton HS class of 1948, Atlantic City School of Nursing class of 1951, and received her BSN at UNLV 1975. Midge was a member of Phi Kappa Phi. Her 49-year nursing career included various positions in hospitals in Las Vegas primarily in administration. Midge enjoyed spending time with family. She loved cats. crossword puzzles, video poker and a good glass of wine. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the following; Fabry Support (FSIG), P.O. Box 510, Concordia, MO 64020 or NJ Org of Cystic Fibrosis, P.O. Box 3648, Wayne, NJ 07474. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Services will be private.