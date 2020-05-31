MILDRED LAVERNE HINTON Mildred Laverne Hinton, age 90, of Las Vegas, a retired appliance sales person, passed away on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas. Born July 30, 1929 in Richmond, Virginia, she had been a Las Vegas resident for more than 50 years. Always considered the matriarch and bedrock of her family, she enjoyed reading mystery novels and walking in nature. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sherman Hinton; daughter: Karen Hinton and three siblings: Dorothy Montague, Elinor Epps and George Epps, Jr. Survivors include her daughter: Deborah Madison; grandchildren: Christina (Matthew Howard) Madison and Ronald James Schwencer; great grandchildren: Alexander and Sophia Howard. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, 5190 S Valley View Blvd # 104, Las Vegas, NV 89118. Arrangements by Palm Southwest Mortuary.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 31, 2020.