Mildred (Sablack) Johnson passed away on October 1st, 2020, at age 75. Millie was born and raised in East Liverpool, OH. After graduation, she moved to Washington, DC, and then joined the Air Force. Millie was stationed overseas at Misawa AFB in Japan, followed by Chicksands AFB in England, where she met her future husband, fellow serviceman Michael Johnson. The couple welcomed their son Jason at Clark AFB, and then moved back to the states to raise their family in Montana and then Florida.
In 1986, after 20 years of service and a distinguished career, Millie retired from the Air Force as a Master Sargent (MSGT), settled into civilian life in Florida and eventually Las Vegas, Nevada, where she focused her energy on her work, traveling, her two beautiful granddaughters, and bingo. Millie will be remembered for her generosity, her ability to strike up a conversation with absolutely anyone, and her unflagging love for her family.
She was preceded in death by parents Anthony Sablack and Catherine Colundjia, and siblings David and Sam Sablack. She is survived by husband Mike, son Jason, daughter-in-law Mindy, granddaughters Kathleen and Samantha; surviving siblings, Helen Sablack, of Silver Spring, MD, Lillian Sablack, of Martinsburg, WVa, Mary Martha "Marti," Coghlan, of Fredericksburg, VA, Toni Sablack, of Martinsburg, WVa, and George Sablack, of Keller, TX; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (https://veterans.nv.gov/donate/
). Services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 10:00am, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV, 89005,