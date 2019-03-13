MILTON "MILT" BOZANIC Milton "Milt" Bozanic, passed away Thursday evening, March 7, 2019, at his home in Las Vegas with his loving wife and lifelong business partner, Dawn, by his side. A longtime resident of southern Nevada, Milt was born in Lander, Wyoming in 1929. He attended Kansas State University on an athletic scholarship, before transferring to the University of Wyoming where he received a degree in journalism. Milt also held a master's degree in English literature from UNLV. Milt served as a naval officer during the Korean War, where he was awarded the commendation medal with a "V" for valor, before moving to Las Vegas in 1957 to pursue a journalism career. Milt worked in advertising and hosted his own popular television show, "Look Who's Talking with Milt Bozanic," for more than 10 years. He then used his love for journalism to found several magazines and newspapers, including the Casino Post, the Las Vegas Homes Magazine and the Pahrump Valley Times, which is currently owned and operated by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. A real estate investor who devoted his life to the welfare of others, Milt successfully operated Milt Bozanic Properties for decades, which afforded him the opportunity to live a life of private philanthropy. Milt was known to donate to countless local charities and non-profits, seeking nothing in return but a handshake and a smile. Milt and his brother Dan even created a program that funds an annual full-ride-scholarship for underprivileged students at their high school alma matter, Lander High School in Wyoming, to attend the University of Wyoming, each and every year free of charge. The scholarship and Milt's other philanthropy efforts will continue into the indefinite future. Milt was loved by everyone who knew him, including his friends, business acquaintances and even his tenants. He is survived by his wife, Dawn. Service will be at noon Sun., March 17, at Davis Memorial Park, 6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119. Middle Eastern food, Milt's favorite, will be served at 2 p.m. at the family home. Read More Listen to Obituary