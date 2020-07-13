Milton Edward Griffin, 77 of Las Vegas, Nevada transitioned on May 19th, 2020. Known as "Ed" to most, "Daddy" to his girls, "Papa" and "Grandpa Ed" by his grandchildren, and "The Silver Fox" by his beloved wife. Born to Jessie Griffin, Sr. and Virginia (Jackson) Griffin on June 21st, 1942 in Shamrock West Virginia as the son of a coal miner and Southern Baptist Minister, and 1 of 9 boys. Ed graduated from Chapmanville High School in 1961. Shortly after graduation he and his Mother traveled by bus to Las Vegas, NV to visit his older brother. Deciding to stay, he got a job downtown at the Fremont Hotel and Casino and never looked back. His Mother (Jenny) informed Jessie Sr. to bring the younger brothers to Vegas as she and Ed staying. Jessie Griffin Sr. packed up their belongings and moved out West with the rest of their boys to Las Vegas. In Vegas at 18 years of age, with a fast car, Ed, his brothers, and teen friends would race every weekend possible. With the Sahara Hotel and Van's Auto Dealership as sponsors he ran on the National Index racing the fastest car in the area at that time, the "Grey Ghost" a 1963 Chevy Impala with a 427 engine. With sponsorship from the Riviera Hotel and Casino, in addition to The Sahara Hotel and Van's Auto Dealership, Ed won several trophies on the short track circuit with other Chevys including his favorite Chevy Corvettes. His favorite Vette was his 1967 Candy Apple Red stock Stingray Corvette with chrome side pipes and a big block hemi 427 engine that was blue printed and bored 30 over. Unofficially rate at 600hp Ed raced this beautiful Vette in the amateur stock category "just for fun". Known to his racing buddies as "Fast Eddie", and always the first off the blocks, Ed loved his cars and loved to drive fast! Sadly, not long after moving to Las Vegas, in September of 1962, his father passed away at the young age of 54, just 3 months after Ed's 18th birthday. To help support his mother and younger brothers, in 1962 Ed began working for the local telephone company "CENTEL" where he worked 8 years. There he performed various jobs from installation technician, to Nevada Test Site contract worker, to working on a fiber optics laser light research project with his very close friend and mentor, Jim Faub. Ed said he saw all the back hallways in Howard Hues casinos while installing the phone lines, and even had backstage viewing of many Las Vegas boxing matches in those days. Ed started working for Nevada Power Company February 11, 1974. In the summer of 1976 he and his family moved to Kanab Utah. Ed lived there 7 years managing the NV Power Co. microwave communication sites. During this time Ed also ran his own business "Griffin Electronics", which later was changed to "The Sound Room" when he partnered with his friend Steve Welch. Later he bought a Radio Shack franchise which he owned until he decided to move back to Vegas. Ed moved back to Las Vegas in 1982 and was promoted to Construction Foreman in 1990. He participated in the building of over 100 NV Power Co. substations and most of their mountain top communication sites. Ed retired September 1, 2007 with his good friend Frank Davies. Not ready for retirement, he began working for CC&E doing consultant work for NV Power Co. once again through 2019. Ed worked 46 total years for NV Power Co. where he built many close friendships. Ed was cherished dearly by his family and friends. To know him was to love him. He a was kind, generous, loving, humble, selfless, giving, and caring man whose friends became family in his heart. His heart was as big as the heavens. Ed never spoke a harsh word about anyone. He was the true measure of a man. A mentor to many, a best friend to his brothers, a true brother to his sisters-in-law, a role model to his younger cousins, a protector, provider and hero to his children and grandchildren who loved him fiercely. He was the best, most loving "Papa" any grandchild could ask for, and the perfect love to his dear wife who loved him perfectly in return. To Ed, his wife Lynn was his angel.



Ed was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, 2 eldest brothers who died in childhood: Henry Paul Griffin and Harold Eugene Griffin, his Sister-in-Law Vicki Griffin (wife of Johnny Griffin), and his youngest Brother James "Jimmy" Griffin.



He is survived his Wife: Lynn Griffin; 3 Daughters: Barbara Hall, Amy Griffin, and Toni Holt; 7 Grandchildren: Michael Hall, David Hall, Daniel Hall, Candace (Hall) Brown, Amara Myers, and Bailey O'Campo; (8) Great Grandchildren: Ciara Brown, Paityn Hall, Cylie Brown (08), Ethan Hall, Caitlyn Brown, Cydnee Brown, Rogan Hall, Archer Hall; 5 brothers: Thomas (and Clarice) Griffin, Jessie (and Dorothy) Griffin Jr., Jerry (and Bonnie) Griffin, Johnny Griffin, and Loren (Sug) Griffin; as well as his many cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.He will be deeply missed. His life is celebrated by those whose lives he touched who remain behind. Ed was an anointed soul who blessed all those who had the privilege of having him in their lives.



Services are pending. Monday, July 13, 2020, 9am, at Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary Chapel, 925 Las Vegas Blvd North, Las Vegas, 89101,



