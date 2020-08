MILTON WOLF February 8, 1925-August 2, 2020 Milton Wolf 95, Born in Detroit, MI to parents Harry and Bella. Attended College in Michigan and was a WWll Merchant Marine. Milton was preceded in death by wife Mary Wolf. He moved to Las Vegas in 1965 and was a dealer at the Silver Slipper for over 20 years. Milton started his own business "Marty Wolf Game Co" that he ran for over 30 years. He is survived by three children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed.