MINERVA BERG Minerva "Minnie" Berg was born in Chihuahua, Mexico. Minerva was a longtime resident of Las Vegas. Her last few years she lived in Thomasville, GA to be closer to her daughter. Minerva passed on April 9, 2020 at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her parents, George C. and Catalina Bosnos; her wonderful husband, Charlie Berg; and Granddaughter, Andrea LeDoux. She is survived by daughter, Debra (Norman) LeDoux of Tallahassee, FL; son, Samuel Nevarez; 4 Grandchildren, Justin (Lesley-Anne) Nevarez of MI, Nathan (Trista) Nevarez of NV, Amber LeDoux and John LeDoux, both of Tallahassee; 11 Great-Grandchildren, 3 of which were her girls in Tallahassee; two brothers, Jesus Bosnos of Mexico and Kostas (Mary) Bosnos of Las Vegas; many family members in Mexico; and her nephews, George and Jason Bosnos of Las Vegas and their families. Fondly known as "Aunt Minnie." She loved her home, golf and Bingo. Private services will be at 9:20 a.m. Fri., Aug. 7, at Southern Nevada VA Cemetery, Boulder City, Nevada.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store