MINNIE "LOIS" FREEMAN Minnie "Lois" Freeman passed away January 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Lois was born January 16, 1932 in Foules, LA to Charlie and Mae Cagle. She spent her formative years down south, where she met her husband Robert S. Freeman. They married April 21, 1950 and had three children, Gary Freeman, Phil Freeman and Judy Newmarker. In 1962 they moved the family to Las Vegas, where she spent the remainder of her years. Lois was an active part of the community and her church, working with Womens Organizations all over the state. She was an active member of Mesquite Club for 35 years from 1980-2015, serving as club president 1991-1992. She had a sense of adventure and traveled around the world to many countries and cultures which she greatly enjoyed. In her spare time at home she loved to read, do puzzles and garden and you could find her most days out amongst her flowers. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Julia Mae. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Robert; three children, Gary, Phil and Judy; six grandchildren, Michelle Johnson, Nick Freeman, Jared Freeman, Clint Freeman, Sarah Newmarker, and Katy Newmarker; and four great-grand-children, Maddy, Logan, Eli and Emma. Services will be at 1 p.m. Fri., Jan. 24, at Shadow Hills Baptist Church, 7811 Vegas Dr. Las Vegas, 89128. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Susan G. Komen.