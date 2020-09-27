1/1
MINNIE WEAVER
MINNIE WEAVER Minnie Alice Weaver, 72, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Saturday September 19, 2020. Minnie was a near lifelong resident of Nevada, having moved from Mississippi with her family in 1958. She attended Western High School and Vo-Tech. She had a long and successful career as a cosmetologist, and then as a cardiology nurse at UMC, where retired as Administrative Director of Cardiology. Minnie's husband and partner of over 45 years, James Weaver, preceded her in death in 2011. She leaves to mourn four children Randy Smith, Kelian McDowell, Preston L. Weaver and James A. Weaver; four siblings, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services will be at Palm Mortuary Downtown: Public Viewing, Thursday October 1, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm; Funeral, Friday October 2, 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Southern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Palm Mortuary
OCT
2
Funeral
10:00 AM
Palm Mortuary
OCT
2
Burial
Southern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
