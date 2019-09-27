|
|
MIRIAM KLOSTY Miriam Klosty, of Henderson, a retired bookkeeper and office manager, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Miriam was born December 7, 1933 in the Bronx, NY to Anna (nee Rotnofsky) and Irving Klosty and was a southern Nevada resident since July 1961. She was an avid animal lover, gardener, and cook. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Phil Klosty and survived by three daughters, Michelle Knoll (Richard), Lee Kell (Joe), and Holly Ackers (Rick); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Services will be at noon Fri., Sept. 27, at King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Nevada SPCA or any no-kill animal shelter. King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.