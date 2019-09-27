Home

King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
(702) 464-8570
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
MIRIAM KLOSTY


1933 - 2019
MIRIAM KLOSTY Obituary
MIRIAM KLOSTY Miriam Klosty, of Henderson, a retired bookkeeper and office manager, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Miriam was born December 7, 1933 in the Bronx, NY to Anna (nee Rotnofsky) and Irving Klosty and was a southern Nevada resident since July 1961. She was an avid animal lover, gardener, and cook. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Phil Klosty and survived by three daughters, Michelle Knoll (Richard), Lee Kell (Joe), and Holly Ackers (Rick); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Services will be at noon Fri., Sept. 27, at King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Nevada SPCA or any no-kill animal shelter. King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.
