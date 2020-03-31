|
Mitchell Lubitsch, born 11/24/1938 in Brooklyn, NY, passed away on 3/22/2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, CA. He resided in Henderson, NV (2005-2017) with his wife, Myra, of 54 years, until her passing in 2017.
Mitchell raised his family in Staten Island, NY. He was a beloved Guidance Counselor throughout his career, until he retired from Wagner HS in 1991.
Mitchell is survived by his daughter Rhonda Mazzola of Staten Island, son Todd Lubitsch of Los Angeles, granddaughters Victoria & Alexis Horowitz, & grandsons Milo & Leo.
Mindful of the health and safety of all loved ones during these turbulent times, the funeral services will be deferred to a later date. Services are pending. at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV, 89123,