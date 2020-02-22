|
MOISES J. ADAMES Moises J. Adames was born Sept. 4, 1934 and passed away Feb. 15, 2020 in Las Vegas at the age of 85, a faithful Jehovah Witness. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a retired carpenter/laborer. Moises was preceded in death by his son, Frank Delgado. He is survived by his loving wife, of 45 years, Anna M. Adames; children, Elisa Adames, Victoria Adames-Madson, Moises Adames Jr., Elias R. Adames, and Scott Benson; stepchildren, Pauline Sullivan, Robert, Yvonne and John Roybal; 25 grandchildren including, Rechelle and Joshua Webb, Estevan Adames, William Jenkin, Jessie M. Adames, William, Erica and Montero Benson and Issac Delgado; and 15 great-grandchildren. A gathering will be 1-4 p.m. Sun., March 1, at 6713 Oveja, Las Vegas, NV.