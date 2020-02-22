Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MOISES ADAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MOISES J. ADAMES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MOISES J. ADAMES Obituary
MOISES J. ADAMES Moises J. Adames was born Sept. 4, 1934 and passed away Feb. 15, 2020 in Las Vegas at the age of 85, a faithful Jehovah Witness. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a retired carpenter/laborer. Moises was preceded in death by his son, Frank Delgado. He is survived by his loving wife, of 45 years, Anna M. Adames; children, Elisa Adames, Victoria Adames-Madson, Moises Adames Jr., Elias R. Adames, and Scott Benson; stepchildren, Pauline Sullivan, Robert, Yvonne and John Roybal; 25 grandchildren including, Rechelle and Joshua Webb, Estevan Adames, William Jenkin, Jessie M. Adames, William, Erica and Montero Benson and Issac Delgado; and 15 great-grandchildren. A gathering will be 1-4 p.m. Sun., March 1, at 6713 Oveja, Las Vegas, NV.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MOISES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -