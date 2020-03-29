Home

MOLLIE KAGLE

MOLLIE KAGLE Obituary
MOLLIE KAGLE Mollie Kagle, known as "Millie" to family and friends, passed away peacefully at her home in Las Vegas on March 10, 2020 at the age of 101. Beloved aunt, daughter, sister and friend to many around the country, Millie was born in New York City of Russian-Jewish heritage in 1918. She travelled with her beloved Sid to Las Vegas, where she worked as a waitress at the Frontier Hotel. She always liked to recall Elvis Presley's Las Vegas debut at the Frontier in 1956. Calling her customers her "family", Millie was always quick to recommend the many healthy dietary and nutritional tips that helped keep her vital and vibrant to the end.
