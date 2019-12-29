|
|
MOLLIE MURPHY Mollie Lou Murphy (nee Knudsen) 01/13/1930 12/07/2019 Mollie was born January 13, 1930 in Minot, N.D. to Ethel Lyons Knudsen and Carl Knudsen; she was an only child. From about age four, Mollie attended music school where she took piano lessons until she was 14. Mollie started studying tap dance at age 16. Mollie graduated from Minot High School in 1948 where she had been active in the band, playing cornet and drums. Mollie then went to the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks where she met Patrick J. Murphy. She then went on to Minot State College where she obtained a teaching certificate. Mollie began working as a 4th grade teacher in the town of Alamo, N.D. She also taught in Bainville, Montana from 1951 to 1952. Mollie and Patrick were married in Minot, N.D. in June of 1952. Since Pat was a U.S. Air Force Officer, they were stationed in Rapid City, S.D. The family moved to and from various places in the U.S. throughout Pat's military career. Mollie worked as a teacher and elementary school principal during that time. She eventually obtained her master's degree in education during one tour of duty while stationed in Nebraska. Pat retired from the Air Force and moved the family to live in Las Vegas. Mollie worked as a very popular teacher in Las Vegas until she was about 78. Mollie loved to garden and was active in the Mesquite and Chrysanthemum Clubs. She belonged to the Teachers Association of Southern Nevada. She was also active in the Las Vegas Red Hats Club where she helped begin the Las Vegas Charter and was eventually Queen Mother. Mollie was also an avid bridge player and loved to host various tea ad holiday parties. She was married to Patrick John Murphy until his death in April of 2018. Mollie is survived by her children, Peggy C. Murphy (spouse, Edward Leone) of Honolulu, Patrick J. Murphy (spouse Penny Murphy) of Las Vegas, Colleen A. White of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Dawn M. Lanoue-Murphy of Las Vegas; her grandchildren, Andrew Murphy (Las Vegas), Cooper Hazzard (Honolulu), Peyton Hazzard (Honolulu), Charles White (Jacksonville Beach), Jaqueline White (Jacksonville Beach), and Megan Kay Murphy (Las Vegas). Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, January 3, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119. Burial will follow at 1:20 p.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005.