Palm Eastern Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
MONICA COOLBAUGH
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Palm Eastern Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Palm Eastern Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
MONICA COOLBAUGH


1935 - 2019
MONICA COOLBAUGH Obituary
MONICA COOLBAUGH Monica Coolbaugh 84, a longtime resident of Henderson, passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2019. She was a graduate of Lodi High School in Lodi, NJ and was employed by the National Community Bank in Wallington, NJ. Monica was proceeded in death by her Mother; Rose Shunter; and Daughter, Lisa D'Elia. She is survived by her husband, Richard Coolbaugh; Grandson, Michael D'Elia; and her daughter, Alane O'Hagen. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A visitation will be at 2 p.m. with services following at 5 p.m., Wed. Aug. 21, both at Palm Eastern Mortuary 7600 South Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas NV. 89123.
