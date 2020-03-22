Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MONIQUE BISEK-OWEN Obituary
MONIQUE BISEK-OWEN Monique Bisek-Owen Born in Liege, Belgium January 7, 1927, passed peacefully in Las Vegas, March 14, 2020. In addition to her father, mother, brother Henri and his wife Celestine, Monique is pre-deceased by her first husband Albert Bisek and her second husband Col. Arthur Owen, USAF. Monique immigrated to the United States (Milwaukee, WI.) in 1956. She earned a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education from the University of Marquette. Fleeing the frigid climate of The Great Lakes Region, Al and Monique moved to Las Vegas in 1965. She began her educational career at Western High School and then later at the Clark County Community College and eventually at UNLV. Monique was a founding member (1969) of the French Alliance of Southern Nevada. She served in many capacities including President. She loved the French Alliance and made friendships that endured a lifetime. She is survived by Brother in Law Robert Bisek (Motoko) sons John (Ausra) and Danny (Monica), Grandchildren Spencer, Max, Hanna, Amber, and April. Stepdaughters Karen, Peggy, Gwen, Leslie, their husbands and children all of California. Thank you to the wonderful management and staff at the Bridge Assisted Living Community and also the professionals at Nathan Adelson Hospice. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Mon., March 23, with services following. Burial to follow at noon, all at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. In lieu of flowers, Mom asked that donations be made to gofundme.com/Danny Bisek.
