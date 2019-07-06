MONTE A. LEVINE Monte A. Levine passed away June 30, 2019, at the age of 90, after a long battle with prostate cancer and lymphoma. He was born in New York City to Karl and Rose Levine. Growing up during the depression was very difficult. As the oldest son, he started working at 12 years old to help support his mother, brother, Isadore "Izzy" and sister, Evelyn. He attended PC29 and Stuyvesant High School. Monte served in the U.S. Army during the Korean campaign and was stationed in Fort Jackson, SC. After the Army, he went to work for New York Racing. He worked his way up to running the press box at Belmont, Acqueduct and Saratoga in New York and Highalea and Gulfstream Park in Florida. He was the handicapper at the bottom of the racing program for many years. In 1969, he came to Las Vegas and became a stock broker with Goodbody & Company. The office was in the lobby of the International Hotel/Casino, where he met Fred Benninger, the Chairman of Board of MGM Hotel/Casino. Shortly after their meeting, the International was bought by Hilton Corp., the brokerage firm was moving their office to downtown and Mr. Benninger ask Monte to come to work for the Flamingo in collections. Within a few months, he was Assistant to the President of the Flamingo Hotel/Casino. In 1974, he went to the Aladdin Hotel/Casino as a Casino Host. When the new Desert Inn Hotel/Casino opened in 1978, he became Vice President of Casino Operations. He left the Desert Inn in 1985 to become Vice President of the Las Vegas Hilton. In 1988, he went to the Riveria Hotel/Casino and retired in 1991. He spent his retirement years enjoying the sport he loved from childhood: horse racing. Over the years, he visited many of the racetracks he loved. He even had a race named for him, The Monte Levine Classic, at Fairgrounds Racetrack in New Orleans and Northlands Racetrack in Edmonton, Canada, where he gave out the winning trophy. Monte loved his family and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother; sister; and daughter, Rachel Elizabeth Levine. Monte is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda; daughter, Rebecca (Aaron) Maurice; son, Marshall (Margie) Rosenthal; grandchildren, Ella Maurice, Matthew Maurice and Rachael (John) Harrison; and great-grand-daughters, Aurora Harrison and Skylar Harrison. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thu, July 11. Services will be at 11 a.m. Fri., July 12, both at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Three Square at www.threesquare.org.