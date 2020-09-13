1/1
MONTE STANFORD
1938 - 2020
MONTE G. STANFORD Monte G. Stanford, 82, a native resident of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on the evening of September 5, 2020. He was born April 14, 1938 to parents Harvey and Bernice Stanford, both deceased. Monte graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1956, and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He then met his wife, Barbara, during his time working at Allan & Hanson in downtown Las Vegas. Monte's career was spent in the gambling business where he worked at the Hilton and the Desert Inn. Monte was a devoted father of two daughters, Kimberly and Jennifer; he loved to play jokes on them, and keep the whole family laughing. Monte was known for his great sense of humor and love of life. He was highly intelligent, easy to talk with, easy to be around, and always stylish and immaculate. He had a way of not only turning negatives into positives but also making it a part of his comedy routine. If you were around Monte, you were usually laughing. He lived a life full of love and dirty martinis, and loved spending time with his family, and lunch with his friends. He will be greatly missed. Monte is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Stanford; daughters, Kimberly Godby and Jennifer Markett; grandchildren, Rachel Godby, Emily Godby, Travis Markett, Blake Markett and Jack Markett; great-grandson, Oliver Benavidez; and siblings, James Stanford and JoAnn Walters. Celebration of Life will be October 29. Please contact Barbara Stanford by email (stanfordmemorial@gmail.com) for details.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
