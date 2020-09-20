Capt. MONTE WHITE EAGLE, JR. July 2, 1934 - August 26, 2020 Monte White Eagle, Jr. will be interred with his wife, Susan, at the Southern Nevada Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Friday, October 9, 2020. Captain Eagle, 85, led a life dedicated to his family and in honorable service to his country. Growing up in a poor family in San Francisco, he spent his adolescence working odd jobs while excelling in football until he finished high school. Eventually, he joined the United States Marine Corps Reserves, and it wasn't long before Mr. Eagle decided that he belonged in the Corps, making it his career. He served overseas in Formosa (modern-day Taiwan), Japan, Hong Kong, as well as two tours in Vietnam. Finally, he secured a state-side assignment as a dispersing officer. Mr. Eagle retired a decorated captain in 1974 after twenty years of distinguished service. In 1971, Captain Eagle relocated his young family to Southern California. He was hired in 1975 as the payroll supervisor for the Santa Ana Unified School District. In 1977, he accepted the same position with the Capistrano Valley Unified School district from which he would retire in 1997. Family life suited him, and Monte demonstrated keen enthusiasm toward supporting the interests and ambitions of his children. He was particularly proud of his time as a soccer coach as well as being a staunch patron of his oldest son's efforts in the entertainment industry. Through it all, while excelling in his career and raising three children, Monte went back to school and completed his BA from the University of Redlands. Monte suffered the passing of his wife, Susan, near the end of 2009. They had been married for over fifty-two years. In 2016, his grandson, Will, was murdered at age eighteen. Monte's youngest child, Michael, passed away in 2017 after a long and baffling illness. He is survived, however, by his daughter, Monasue, and son, Cristopher, his seven grandchildren, Camille, Carmynn, Charli, Chase, Cameron, Chantelle, and Mitchell, as well as by two great-grandchildren, Grace, and Levi.In retirement, Monte kept himself very busy with both personal and philanthropic interests. The Crazy Horse Memorial - Never Forget your Dreams in the Black Hills of South Dakota was one of his passions due to his Native American ancestry. He remained a principal donor until his death. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be sent to Crazy Horse Memorial at 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730 or on their website at http://donate.crazyhorsememorial.org
, Being of service as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for the Clark County Family Court further distinguished Captain Eagle in the contributions to his community. When he was not traveling the world with his long-time girlfriend, Monte challenged himself at home with games and puzzles. He was an avid movie-goer, bridge-player, coin collector and even sang in the Songsters chorus with other retirees at the Sin City Aliante retirement community. Monte will be remembered with merited respect and enduring love.