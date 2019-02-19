Home

1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MONTGOMERY MAGUIRE Montgomery J. Maguire, 56, of Las Vegas, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 peacefully at home in Las Vegas. Mr. Maguire was born April 3, 1962 in Las Vegas. He is the son of the late Henry and the late Phyllis (Gans) Maguire. Survivors include his Uncle, Jerry (Linda) Gans of Corona, CA; his Aunt, Shelley Gans; his cousins, Sheryl Silverberg and Marcie (Barry) Borses; and his second cousins, Kevin Silverberg, Justin and Emily Borses. He loved his dogs and the other animals he kept around him at all times as a part of his family. He ran his own contracting business. Services will be had at a later time.
