Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
the Southpoint Hotel, in the Showroom
9777 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
MONTY WHEAT SPARKS


1954 - 2019
MONTY WHEAT SPARKS Obituary
MONTY WHEAT SPARKS Monty Wheat Sparks was born August 28, 1954 to Grant Edward and Lola May Sparks and passed away August 9, 2019. From the age of three months until his retirement from the Henderson Police Department in 2003, he resided in Henderson. Monty graduated from Basic High School in 1972 where he played football, soccer and held many student body class positions. He attended college in Southern Utah then joined the Henderson Police Department in 1974, retiring in 2003. His career in law enforcement began as a reserve then excelled to include Patrol officer, Sargent, Lieutenant, Captain and Deputy Chief for the Department. His career gifted him with cherished lifelong friends. Monty's love for the outdoors and adventure led him to relocate to Anson, TX where he established the KMA Ranch, thus beginning his second career, Sparks and Sons, raising prize bucking bulls. Monty is survived by his Mother, Lola; siblings, Dustin, Carol (Kenny), Bonnie and Trina; three sons, Grant (Tiffany), Casey (Leha) and Cody (Shaleen); nine grandchildren; and loving extended family. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Sat., Sept. 28, at the Southpoint Hotel, in the Showroom, 9777 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89183. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Resistol Rider Relief Fund or Injured Police Officer Fund.
