Home

POWERED BY

Services
King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
(702) 464-8570
Resources
More Obituaries for Morgan Cashman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morgan Cashman


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morgan Cashman Obituary
Morgan Cashman, 83, of Las Vegas, NV, co-founder and owner of Cashman Photo Enterprises of Nevada, and long-time friend of the community, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Morgan was born on November 12, 1935 in Worcester, MA to Sydney (nee Goldberg) and Charles Cashman and has been a resident of Southern Nevada since 1967. Morgan, wife Karen Cashman, and his twin brother Harris, have been an integral part of the history of Las Vegas for 53 years. His kind, warm, and intelligent approach to business and business relationships was his signature and was greatly loved and respected by all that knew him. Morgan is survived by Karen (nee Kopec), his beloved wife of 31 years, and many loving family members, employees, and friends. His Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave. Family requests that memorial donations sent to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements. Anti-Defamation League of Las Vegas, https://lasvegas.adl.org/. Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00PM on Tusday August 20, 2019 at Palm Eastern Mortuary.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morgan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now