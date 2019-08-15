|
|
Morgan Cashman, 83, of Las Vegas, NV, co-founder and owner of Cashman Photo Enterprises of Nevada, and long-time friend of the community, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Morgan was born on November 12, 1935 in Worcester, MA to Sydney (nee Goldberg) and Charles Cashman and has been a resident of Southern Nevada since 1967. Morgan, wife Karen Cashman, and his twin brother Harris, have been an integral part of the history of Las Vegas for 53 years. His kind, warm, and intelligent approach to business and business relationships was his signature and was greatly loved and respected by all that knew him. Morgan is survived by Karen (nee Kopec), his beloved wife of 31 years, and many loving family members, employees, and friends. His Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave. Family requests that memorial donations sent to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements. Anti-Defamation League of Las Vegas, https://lasvegas.adl.org/. Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00PM on Tusday August 20, 2019 at Palm Eastern Mortuary.